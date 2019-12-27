Calendar for Sat. Dec 28, 2019

KWSO’s end of the year sustaining membership drive continues through New Year’s Day. Sustaining members are ongoing, monthly contributors. We have 10 dollar a month and 20 dollar a month options. Membership revenue supports KWSO operations. Learn more at our website: KWSO dot ORG.

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting this morning at 10 at Community Counseling.

The Madras High School Buff Boys Basketball will continue in the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest today. For an updated bracket you can visit oregonholidayhoopfest.com and click on Boys schedules and updates

Monday 12/30

The Warm Springs Prevention team is going to take the trip to the Madras Aquatic Center Monday. They are departing at 1:15pm. Call to learn more – 541-615-0123 or 541-615-0036.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be on their Holiday schedule this coming week: trash that’s normally picked up on Wednesday, will be picked up on Tuesday. Please set your totes out for pick up at the end of your driveway.

The Project Zero challenge encourages you to maintain and not gain weight over the holidays. Today’s tip is to Drink More Water. Aim to drink half your body weight in ounces of water. (Example: a 180 pound person should drink 90 oz of water per day or 3 Liters)

Project Zero Participants should have gotten an email reminding you that weigh ins are next Thursday – 8-11:30am at the Community Center and 1-4:30pm at the Health & Wellness Center. Remember if you reply to that email before Monday – you could win a gym bag.

A Talent Show is going to be taking place Friday January 3rd at the Old Elementary School Gym starting at 6pm. There are categories for all ages and prizes. You are invited to have a meal before the contest at 5:30pm. For more information call Prevention at 541-615-0036.

Early Bird Registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League is now open. You can sign up at the Warm Springs community Center. For more information contact Edmund @ 541-325-3856. You can find the flyer on kwso.org – click the News & Info tab and choose Event Flyers from the drop down menu.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Communities rely on census statistics to plan for a variety of resident needs including programs that provide services but also for things like new roads. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

Childbirth Education Class is Wednesdays from noon – 1pm at the Family Resource Center. This is a 3 week series that focuses on Pregnancy – Labor & Delivery – and Mom & Baby Care. To learn more or find out when the series starts, contact Allie Anderson, MCH Nurse at 541-553-2460.

A New Grant funded department in the Education Branch is focused on “Traditional Foods and Exercise.” They invite everyone to stop by their office in the Education Building to learn more about the program, fill out a survey and get a fresh food match voucher. They also have free child size winter pajamas! For more information call Myra or Joyce at 541-615-0895.

Items are now being collected for the 2020 Warm Springs Point in Time Homeless Survey. You can provide for those in need who are currently experiencing homelessness by contributing useful items that can be dropped with Martha at the Commodities Building or Buffy at the Family Resource Center. For a list of suggested items – find a link on today’s community calendar posted on our website at kwso.org.

Become a SMART Reader. SMART stands for “start making a reader today” and is a volunteer program that pairs readers with 1st grade students in Warm Springs – On Thursdays from 4-5pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy afterschool 21st Century Learning Program. If you are interested – call 541-797-7726.