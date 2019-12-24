Calendar for Wed. Dec. 25, 2019

MERRY CHRISTMAS!

KWSO is offering holiday programming all day for December 25th.

Midnight 50s Christmas Show

1-3am Oldies Christmas Mix

3am Peter, Paul & Mary Hour

4am Carpenters Hour

5-8am Holiday Talking Drum Mix

8am Sing Along Hour

9am Christmas Movie Music Hour

10-11am KWSO Holiday Mix

12pm Holiday Talking Drum Mix

1-2pm Jazz From the Left

3pm Nutcracker Hour

4-6pm KWSO Holiday Mix

6pm Holiday Talking Drum Mix

7-8pm Xmas Mix

9-midnight KWSO Holiday Mix

Warm Springs Prevention has activities planned for the winter break for youth.

They are taking 20 youth (ages 8 and up) to the Madras Aquatic Center next Monday. The first 20 to sign up et to go. Call the prevention team to sign up 541-615-0123 or 541-615-0036.

On Friday January 3rd Prevention is hosting a Talent show for all ages. The show will be in the old Elementary School Gym starting at 6pm. You are invited to have a meal before the contest at 5:30pm. For more information contact Warm Springs Prevention.

The Project Zero challenge encourages you to maintain and not gain weight over the holidays. Today’s tip is to If your doing 30 minutes of exercise up that to 40 minutes.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Communities rely on census statistics to plan for a variety of resident needs including programs that provide services but also for things like new roads. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

On January 1st – stores and restaurants, in Oregon, can no longer offer single use bags. That means starting January 1st you will need to either purchase a reusable plastic bag OR bring your own reusable bag. The KWSO online store now has reusable shopping bags made from recycled material visit KWSO dot org and SHOP KWSO.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “same day appointment” phone number is 541-553-2610. Again – for a same day appointment at Warm Springs I.H.S. call 541-553-2610.

To sign up for the Warm Springs Tribes Emergency Text service – – email Support at W S Tribes dot ORG (support@wstribes.org) and request to be placed on the notification list. You will need to include your Cell phone number, carrier and/or your email address. The service is supported by MOST carriers.