Calendar for Tue. Dec. 24, 2019

The Warm Springs Sanitation department will be on their Holiday schedule this week and next week: trash that’s normally picked up on Wednesday, will be picked up on Thursday this week. And Next Wednesday’s trash pick-up will be picked up on Tuesday. Please set your totes out for pick up at the end of your driveway.

IHS clinic and Services will be closed today and tomorrow for the Federal Holiday. Other departments in the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center will be open today until noon, but closed tomorrow.

Today is last day to pick up Happi Holiday Gifts 8am – until noon today. Pick up at the old elementary gym building in the Prevention Office – use the entrance closed to Wasco Street.

Tribal offices will close at noon today and New Year’s Eve and tribal offices are closed tomorrow and New Year’s Day. Employees are reminded to pick up their children at ECE no later than 12:30 on those early release days.

Due to the Tribal Organization’s scheduling, Today’s Senior Lunch is canceled.

The Project Zero challenge encourages you to maintain and not gain weight over the holidays. Today’s tip is to keep a food diary that holds you accountable to what you’re eating.

KWSO will be switching over to holiday programming starting at 7 this evening with the Warm Springs Christmas Play created by Autwai Lucinda Green and Carol Allison. That will be followed by a Native Holiday Drum Mix at 8, Indigenous Music at 9 and then Christmas Eve Rock and Roll from 10 until midnight. Oldies will keep you company in the early morning hours. Our Holiday Talking Drum is tomorrow morning from 5-8am.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. The U.S. Census counts all residents in the United States every 10 years. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

A New Grant funded department from the Education Branch called “Traditional Foods and Exercise Program” is inviting everyone to visit them at the Education Building. Ask about the program, fill out a survey and receive a fresh food match voucher. Also you can pick out a winter pajama for a child. For more information call Myra or Joyce at 541-615-0895

Early Bird Registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League is now open. You can sign up at the Warm Springs Community Center. For more information contact Edmund @ 541-325-3856. You can find the flyer on kwso dot org – click the News & Info tab and choose Event Flyers from the drop down menu. https://kwso.org/2019/12/011520-wsnll-early-bird-signups/

Tananáwit: A Community of Warm Springs Artists is now recruiting new members. The fee for basic membership is $25. To learn more – contact Emily Courtney at 541-553-3148 or email warm springs artists at gmail dot com (warmspringsartists@gmail.com)