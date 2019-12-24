KWSO News for 12/24/19

KWSO listener and Warm Springs Tribal Member Jeremy Doney stopped by KWSO yesterday afternoon to lay down some holiday tracks to share with the Warm Springs Community. Jeremy is an accomplished musician who loves to play piano. He was born blind and found music an outlet for his creativity at a young age. You can check out his jam session on KWSO’s You Tube page – AND he asked us to share on the Morning Routine too – A Merry Christmas Wish from Jeremy Doney and all of us here at KWSO.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have a new organizational chart going into 2020. With the elimination of the Chief Operations Officer position – all Tribal Branches are under the purview of the Secretary Treasurer/Chief Executive Office. Michele Stacona will remain in that position – having served for more than 3 years in that capacity. The new organization chart is posted on the Tribal website – www.warmsprings-nsn.gov

The Warm Springs Sanitation department is on a Holiday schedule this week and next week. For this week – tomorrows trash will be picked up on Thursday. Next week – Wednesday’s pick up will be done a day early on Tuesday. Sanitation reminds everyone to please set your totes out for pick up at the end of your driveway.

A new law taking effect January First in Oregon will ban single-use plastic bags at stores and restaurants. KLCC’s Chris Lehman reports “More than a dozen Oregon cities already have a ban in place, including Eugene, Salem and Portland. Now, that ban will extend statewide. Charlie Plybon is the Oregon policy manager for Surfrider Foundation, a group that advocated for the new law. He says it’s been nearly a decade since the idea was first floated at the legislature. Charlie Plybon: “I’m actually pretty proud that Oregon waited until we had enough cities and enough interest around the state to really get strong buy-in. I think that makes stronger policy, and it will create a smoother path for implementation.” Plybon says single-use plastic bags harm the environment and are a major source of litter. Stores can still provide paper bags to customers, but the measure requires them to charge at least five cents per bag. I’m Chris Lehman reporting.” Keep in Mind, KWSO has sustainable bags available in Our online store at KWSO.org