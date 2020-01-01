Calendar for Thu. Jan. 2, 2019

The Project Zero Challenge, which challenged you to MAINTAIN and NOT Gain over the holiday season, comes to the end of the challenge today. Final weigh-ins will take place at the Community Center from 8-11:30 and at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center from 1-4:30pm.

You can make an appointment for the Warm Springs I.H.S. Podiatry Clinic by calling 541-553-2610. If you need to be seen right away you can also opt for a Podiatry Nurse Assessment by coming in to the I.H.S. clinic before 3pm

Cascades East Transit provides transportation around Warm Springs and to Madras with Connections to other Central Oregon Towns. You can see their schedule for “Route 20” at KWSO.org, click on the community tab and choose transit from the Drop down menu.

Early Bird Registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League is now open. You can sign up at the Warm Springs community Center. For more information contact Edmund @ 541-325-3856. You can find the flyer on kwso.org – click the News & Info tab and choose Event Flyers from the drop down menu.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. You can earn extra income while helping your community – learn about census jobs online at 2020 census dot gov slash jobs (https://2020census.gov/en/jobs)

Central Oregon Community College is holding GED preparation courses this Month. These classes are open to members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and includes: Tuition, textbooks and GED testing costs, Gift Cards for daily/weekly attendance, transportation and a $25 gift card for passing the GED Test. Winter Orientation is Monday through Thursday. You must attend an orientation class in order to register for the courses you wish to take. For more information call 541-777-2286 or 541-553-3324.

Applications are being accepted for Miss Warm Springs 2020. Applicants must be 18-24 at the time of the pageant. Deadline to apply is Friday, February 28th. Additional eligibility requirements, along with the application, can be found online. Visit KWSO.org and choose the News & Info Tab… click on Events in the drop down menu and look for Miss Warm Springs.

To sign up for the Warm Springs Tribes Emergency Text service – – email support@wstribes.org and request to be placed on the notification list. You will need to include your Cell phone number, carrier and/or your email address. The service is supported by MOST carriers.