Calendar for Sat. Jan. 25, 2020

Funeral Arrangements for Del-Ray D. Thompson:

Burial is this morning, leaving the Agency Longhouse at 10am for the Agency Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements for Loren Ray Suppah

Burial this morning at 9am at the Simnasho Cemetery.

The Memorial for Alfred Lewis Wolfe is set to take place this morning at the Hehe Longhouse starting at 9am. There will be doing 1 seven and are in need of drummers. They will have the Memorial, Giveaway and a meal. For more information contact Nancy at 509-314-8210 or Josie at 541-300-5530.

Movin’ Mountains Weigh-ins continue at the Jefferson County Public Health today at 9am and will continue until 2pm. This 16 week slimdown challenge has categories of two person teams as well as individual. The contest is open to anyone 18 years and older who lives or works in Jefferson County or on the Warm Springs Reservation. For More information contact Carolyn Harvey at Carolyn.harvey@co.jefferson.or.us

The North End Express All Indian Men’s and Women’s Basketball tourney tips-off today and continues through tomorrow at the Warm Springs Community Center. There are two divisions for men including 19-29 years old and 30 and over division. There will be awards for all divisions, for more information call Austin Greene at 541-553-1953 or 541-553-3243.

Monday, January 27, 2020

A new series of “Wellbriety: Celebrating Families” Parent classes starts Monday at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, last week’s class was postponed. The class will go from 1-4pm and arriving on time is important. Classes will be on Mondays and Wednesdays. You must attend by the 3 rd class to take part in the series. For More information, call Sarah at 541-553-3205.

The Warm Springs Community Action team is having a class on Savings & taxes Monday from 5:30-6:30pm at the Community Action Team building on Campus. They will cover income tax basics and how to save money so you are better prepared financially for unforeseen emergencies. For More Information call 541-553-3148.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

The Opioid Mental Health Initiative is hosting an education presentation: 2019 First Responders Opioid Statistics today at the Community Center Social Hall starting at 5:30pm with Dinner. The Presentation will follow and there will be door prizes. For more information call 541-615-0035.

The Cascades East Transit (CET) has announced it is adding Saturday service on CET’s Community Connector Routes starting on February 1st. They will launch their 1st Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) project by introducing Saturday service for regional Community Connector buses traveling as far south as La Pine up to Warm Springs. CET is offering FREE rides each Saturday in February 2020 on Community Connector buses and routes only. For a list of the routes schedules you can log on to CET’s website at cascades east transit dot com and click under news and updates. www.cascadeseasttransit.com

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Earn extra income while helping your community learn about census jobs online at (https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html)