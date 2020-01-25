Calendar for Sun. Jan. 26, 2020

The North End Express All Indian Men’s and Women’s Basketball tourney finishes up today at the Warm Springs Community Center. The two divisions for men are 19-29 years old and 30 and over division. There will be awards for all divisions. The Championship for the 30 and older is at 1pm and the Championship for the 19-29 division will tip-off at 2pm. For more information call Austin Greene at 541-553-1953 or 541-553-3243.

Monday, January 27, 2020

A new series of “Wellbriety: Celebrating Families” Parent classes start tomorrow at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, last week’s class was postponed. The class will go from 1-4pm and arriving on time is important. Classes will be on Mondays and Wednesdays. You must attend by the 3 rd class to take part in the series. For More information, call Sarah at 541-553-3205.

class to take part in the series. For More information, call Sarah at 541-553-3205. The Warm Springs Community Action team is having a class on Savings & taxes tomorrow from 5:30-6:30pm at the Community Action Team building on Campus. They will cover income tax basics and how to save money so you are better prepared financially for unforeseen emergencies. For More Information call 541-553-3148.

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Missing and Murdered Indigenous People initiative is meeting at the Agency Longhouse this Tuesday. The Oregon State Police and a member of the Oregon Legislative Commission on Indian Services will attend. The state legislature created a task force in 2019 to provide resources to Native Communities dealing with the issue of missing and murdered indigenous people. They will start with dinner at 5:30pm and meeting at 6pm.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

The Blazers Native American appreciation night is taking place at the Moda Center on Wednesday January 29 th . Get your Blazers tickets to watch All Star Damien Lillard take on James Harden and the Houston Rockets. There are a limited number of tickets. Anyone who purchases a ticket will be able to join them on the court after the game to shoot a free throw like the pros! For more information you can visit KWSO.org

. Get your Blazers tickets to watch All Star Damien Lillard take on James Harden and the Houston Rockets. There are a limited number of tickets. Anyone who purchases a ticket will be able to join them on the court after the game to shoot a free throw like the pros! For more information you can visit KWSO.org The Jefferson County 509 J School District is hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday January 29th at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They are looking EducationalAssistants, Secretary’s, Assistant Custodians, Food Service Workers and Bus Drivers as well as Licensed Teachers. Learn more online at kwso.org.

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at https://wsnews.org/

Applications are being accepted for Miss Warm Springs 2020. Applicants must be 18-24 at the time of the pageant. Deadline to apply is Friday, February 28th. Additional eligibility requirements, along with the application, can be found online. Visit KWSO.org and choose the News & Info Tab…click on Events in the drop down menu and look for Miss Warm Springs.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. You will get an invitation to participate in the census at your home. There will be information about how to participate by sending in a paper form, calling, or doing the 2020 Census online. However you choose to participate – the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages you to be counted.