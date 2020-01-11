Calendar for Sun. Jan. 12, 2019

The Warm Springs Prevention team is holding two Awareness workshops on Thursday January 16th at the Community Center Social Hall. Internet Safety will Start at 4pm for 7th/8th Grade Students, then at 5pm for High School Students. Then at 6pm, there is a workshop for Human Trafficking for adults.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team alongside WIOA has opened up a Food Cart Trainee position. This Program is for individuals between the ages of 14-24 years of age and will help build the experience of the trainee to work towards establishing his/her own food cart business or to gain experience in a similar field. Applications must be submitted by Friday January 17th. For more information you can contact Starla Green at 541-553-3148.

The annual Mt. Hood Meadows Ski & Snowboard Day for Warm Springs is coming up on Friday January 24th – a no school day. Sign up by stopping by or calling KWSO or email sue.matters@wstribes.org. Everyone needs to complete a Group Consent Form plus unaccompanied minors need a Medical release form. Forms are available here at KWSO and also online at KWSO.ORG. Space is limited so sign up today. There is no cost to participate.

Early Bird Registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League is now open. You can sign up at the Warm Springs community Center. For more information contact Edmund @ 541-325-3856. You can find the flyer on kwso.org – click the News & Info tab and choose Event Flyers from the drop down menu.

The 509-J school district is seeking community input on how to best support the students of the district. The Student Success Act survey is available online through January 12th. You can take the online survey by going to: https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/

Cascades East Transit provides transportation around Warm Springs and to Madras with Connections to other Central Oregon Towns. You can see their schedule for “Route 20” at KWSO.org, click on the community tab and choose transit from the Drop down menu.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. You will get an invitation to participate in the census at your home. There will be information about how to participate by sending in a paper form, calling, or doing the 2020 Census online. However you choose to participate – the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages you to be counted.