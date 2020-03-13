KWSO is creating this ongoing blog to post information regarding coronavirus COVID-19. Information will be posted here as it comes in. KWSO news will continue to post information each morning as well.

3/13/20 LOCAL INFORMATION

Warm Springs Indian Health Services

Who can I call with questions if I think I might have COVID-19 symptoms?

If you have a cough, fever or shortness of breath

You Should Call 553-5512 to speak to a nurse

BEFORE COMING TO CLINIC

This is a special COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line that is active Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm

The nurse will:

help you decide the best treatment plan for your symptoms

arrange a nurse home visit if necessary

work with your provider for medications to treat your symptoms

give you information about the Coronavirus including:

Ways to manage your symptoms at home

How to keep you and your family healthy

The nurse may also do daily follow up calls with you to make sure you are getting better or help you get the care you need if you are not.

For Symptoms of Cough, Fever, or shortness of breath

Call 553-5512

For other medical needs and routine appointments please continue to call our

Regular Appointment Line at 541-553-2610

211 for INFORMATION

If you have questions about the COVID-19 Coronavirus – you can pick up the phone and dial or text 211. This connects you to a non-profit contact center in Oregon that can provide you with information about symptoms, prevention, transmission, treatment, travel health, animals/pets, and persons under investigation and/or monitoring.

To speak with a Community Information Specialist about Novel Coronavirus:

CALL 211 or 1-866-698-6155

TEXT your zip code to 898211 (TXT211)

EMAIL help@211info.org

HOURS 7 days per week, 8am-11pm

ONLINE https://www.211info.org/corona-virus

The Warm Springs clinic we are taking some new actions to help keep the community and staff safe

When coming to the clinic EVERYONE will need to come in at the Main Entrance. You will be asked:

If you have a fever, cough, or any shortness of breath

If you do have these symptoms you will be asked other questions such as In the 14 days before these symptoms started, did you have close contact with someone who has been told they have tested positive for COVID-19? In the past 14 days before these symptoms started have you or a close contact traveled outside of the United States or to an area with an active community outbreak?

If you have cough, fever, or shortness of breath you will be given a mask to use for your clinic visit

We will also ask you to clean your hands with an instant santitzer

How many people in Oregon have COVID-19

The number of people testing positive changes daily

As of 3/12/2020 there were 437 people tested:

24 Positive Cases throughout 11 of 28 counties in OREGON

317 Negative Cases

96 tests still pending

Of the 24 positive tests 15 people were over age 55; 7 were age 35-54, and

1 was under 24 and 1 was under 18

Who is at highest risk of getting COVID-19

Some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness. This includes:

Older adults (more than half the cases in Oregon are adults over age 55)

People who have serious chronic medical conditions like: Heart disease Diabetes Lung disease Cancer Rheumatoid diseases People who have had organ transplants Any disease that affects the immune system



What is the treatment for COVID19?

There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19

Most people with COVID-19 can use basic home care to help relieve their symptoms

If you are sick with any respiratory infection, you should follow the steps below to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community

Stay home except to get medical care

As much as possible, you should stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Wash your hands OFTEN

Clean all “high-touch” surfaces everyday (counters, doorknobs, sink handles, toilets, keyboards, tablets, phones

Monitor your symptoms – Seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening

Call ahead before visiting your doctor

What is social distancing?

Social Distancing means keeping your distance from other people in order to keep from catching or spreading a virus.

This could mean leaving several feet of personal space between you and other people

Other types of social distancing are Avoiding large gatherings of people Avoiding crowded areas Working from home if able Having meetings by phone or internet instead of in person, Consider cancelling large events.



What can be done to slow the spread of a virus like COVID-19

Some things being done in Oregon and other states with COVID-19 outbreaks are

Cancelling or postponing large gathering – events planned for over 250 people

Reschedule non-essential travel

Schools in our area are open but all gatherings like sports activities, field trips, group meetings are being cancelled or postponed

Hospitals and elder care facilities are strictly screening and limiting visitors

Follow preventive measure

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched



Avoid travel to areas with outbreaks

Avoid crowded areas and large groups

Stay home if you feel sick

Should I use a Facemask?

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19

Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. Health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings(at home or in a health care facility)



Should I get tested for COVID-19

Not everyone who is sick needs to be tested

The decision to test is based on symptoms and risk factors for each patient.

Tests are performed by the provider’s order after evaluating the ill person

The clinic has supplies to collect samples for the test and then the sample is sent to an outside lab for testing

If someone is tested what do the results mean?

Negative test means COVID-19 was not found and the patient does not have coronavirus.

Two terms used by people who study outbreaks to learn more about who is getting sick and the symptoms they have are Presumptive positive and Confirmed Positive

* Presumptive positive case means the first test at the outside lab did find COVID-19. The sample is sent to the CDC so they can check to make sure it is positive. The person is considered to have coronavirus

* Confirmed positive case means the test done by the CDC was positive.

Presumptive and confirmed cases will be isolated at home.

They may be moved to a hospital if their symptoms become severe enough to require care at that level

When in home isolation elders and people at high risk should remain separated to avoid getting the virus

They may come out of isolation after the symptoms are gone for 72 hours

How does COVID-19 Spreads

According to the CDC The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person contact

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs

The droplets can land on surfaces like counter tops and live there for hours to days

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or eyes

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

What is IHS Doing?

We understand this is very worrisome for Native American Communities like Warm Springs. “While any direct impacts of this outbreak to Indian Country are not yet known, we must be vigilant in our efforts to prevent the introduction and spread of infections among our patients and within the communities we serve. “

In Warm Springs

The IHS Staff and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Health Programs will continue to work together and to follow our normal policies and procedures for prevention, evaluation and treatment of respiratory illnesses

We have set up a special COVID-19 NURSE TRIAGE line for anyone who has questions about their symptoms. The NURSE TRIAGE line is 541-553-5512 and operational when clinic is open

People may call 211 with general questions regarding COVID-19

We are screening all patients who present to the clinic

We have infection prevention and infection control policies that we follow

We have ability to obtain samples and send for testing

If a patient comes under evaluation for COVID-19, IHS would coordinate with local, state, and/or tribal public health departments immediately

Warm Springs Community Health

Increased Testing in Central Oregon

Who is High Risk?

People who are at high risk for more severe disease are:

People who are 60 years and older

People with underlying health issues: heart conditions, diabetes, obesity, rheumatoid conditions, etc

If you are high risk, please consider if going to large gatherings or places with a lot of people is a good idea for you.

What Can I do?

There are ways to decrease your chances of being exposed to the virus:

Assess your need to travel to areas with positive cases

Wash hands often with soap and water. If not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that you frequently touch

If you have questions please call 211 for general COVID-19 information, or the Warm Springs nursing triage line at 541-553-5512 M-F, 8am-5pm to speak to a nurse