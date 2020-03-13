KWSO News for 3/13/20

Tribal Leaders and State and Regional Representatives for the 2020 Census were at the Agency Longhouse yesterday for presentations. Jeff Enis works out of the Regional Office in Los Angeles and told us what the vision was with 2020 Census. “Niix Maicqui…Greetings member of the confederated tribes of warm springs, dignitaries and invited guests. I want to thank you for your warm welcome today, your hospitality and the t-shirt, I love the t-shirt, Thank You! Today we join together for an important moment in history as we kick off our first counts of the 2020 census in the lands of our first people. For the census bureau enumeration is the act of counting the population, this is done every 10 years during the decennial census. Our goal is a complete and accurate count. That includes American Indian populations on and off the reservations in coordination with tribal governments. Historically American Indians have had an undercount, we want to ensure that does not happen now in 2020.” Jeff continued to talk about a complete count of American Indians contributes to better planning and decision making for Indian country and helps determine how billions of dollars in funding is distributed to Tribal Communities.

The COVID-19 Virus has affected many communities since the outbreak has spread in the United States. From Athletic Leagues canceling or postponing their season to Governor’s canceling large events in their states. In Warm Springs, the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is requiring ALL PEOPLE coming to clinic to use the main entrance. All other entrances will be locked. Clinic staff will be placed at entrances and will be asking you about your current health as you enter the building. The Warm Springs Housing Authority has taken precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the next 2-3 weeks, Warm Springs Housing Authority Staff will NOT be entering any homes to do routine maintenance or inspections. Emergency workorders for electrical and water issues will be addressed on a case by case basis during this time. Main points to keep in mind are washing your hands with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes and stay home if you are sick.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has announced statewide school closures amidst the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. As OPB’s Meerah Powell reports the state now has 30 presumed cases of the virus, including 8 at a veterans’ nursing home. “Brown announced the closure of all K through 12 schools late Thursday night. The closures will begin Monday and last through the end of March. Brown has directed schools to continue offering nutrition programs to students during the closure. This comes after news of an emerging outbreak in a veterans’ nursing home in Lebanon. The presumptive cases are all men, mostly over the age of 75. The Oregon Department of Human Services has directed long-term care facilities to limit exposure to the COVID-19 virus by restricting visitation and screening all permitted visitors for virus symptoms. Brown earlier this week also announced a ban on all public gatherings of more than 250 people as a social distancing measure. This is Meerah Powell reporting.” As of now, there has been no mention of the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education center following 509-J school closures.

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced yesterday that it’s cancelling all performances until April 8th. JPR’s April Ehrlich reports (from Southern Oregon). “The Oregon Shakespeare Festival usually runs a 9-month schedule beginning in late February. In recent years the company’s schedule has been disrupted by wildfire smoke. This year, it’s got a different problem on its hands: a global pandemic. But spokesman CJ Martinez says past years may have prepared the company for this. Cut1: In a way, the wildfire experience and the history of that, and working in a sense to OSF’s advantage is dedicated patrons and supporters are used to changes. And they’re used to understanding what it means to do an exchange or to take a voucher. OSF is a big driver of tourism to Southern Oregon, and it’s not the only one impacted by the coronavirus. The Ashland Independent Film Festival has postponed its April shows. The Britt Festival says so far, its June performances are still on schedule.” In Central Oregon, the 25th Annual Eagle Watch Celebration has been canceled. Ending that Annual celebration in its current form as they transition to a new format moving forward.

For those who prefer to listen to their KWSO News Broadcast, Press Play Below: