KWSO News for 3/20/20

As of Thursday afternoon there are not any cases of Corona Virus in Warm Springs, Jefferson County or Wasco County. 3 individuals in Warm Springs have been tested with 2 of those tests returning as negative and one test pending results.

Oregon health authorities say 13 more people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. That brings the state’s total to 88 cases. Three people have died. Tens of thousands of workers have been laid off. Small businesses have shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak. Schools statewide are closed for six weeks and restaurants and bars can only offer carryout or take-out for four weeks. The public is learning the term “social distancing,” finding ways to occupy kids out of school, and upping hand washing routines.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced yesterday that she was not considering a shelter-in-place order yet. Brown says she is encouraging Oregonians to adhere to the social distancing guidelines she’s requested — such as avoiding gatherings of more than 25 people. BROWN: “We are relying on public health experts and epidemiologists in terms of making this decision. Based on my conversations with them, to date, their best information is that the aggressive actions I’ve taken will work if, this is a big if, Oregonians adhere to them.” She says the state is taking preparatory measures for a shelter-in-place order if one were to occur, including compiling a list of essential businesses that would remain open. Brown says vulnerable populations such as elderly people or people with compromised immune systems should already be sheltering in place if they are able.

The 2020 Census office yesterday sent out a message to enumerators saying “Due to the Coronavirus, all census operations will be halted until further notice.” So, with human 2020 Census interactions on hold – everyone is reminded that they can still complete their census questionnaire online at my2020census.gov. We have that link on our home page at kwso.org.

The Warm Springs Family Resource Center is closed until further notice due to building issues. Programs are still in the process of relocating mostly to the Warm Springs Youth Center in the old Elementary School Gym Building. The Community Health Prevention Resource Center – or Library will move to the Emergency Management Building next week. That’s the modular next to the old Elementary Library.

All Prevention Program Community Events are cancelled at this time and Native Aspiration activities are suspended.

A Federal commission gave its conditional approval Thursday to southwest Oregon’s controversial Jordan Cove energy project, which includes a natural gas pipeline, liquefication plant and shipping terminal. The vote by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) does not give the project final clearance to move forward. Pembina [PEM-beh-nuh], the Canadian fossil fuel corporation behind the project, still needs to secure Oregon permits, three of which have been denied. Rogue Climate’s Allie Rosenbluth [row-zen-blewFF] says Oregon is holding strong, but FERC’s approval brings on a new challenge. “[[What FERC did give this Canadian Fossil Fuel Corporation the ability to do is to start the process of eminent domain for about 90 private landowners in Southern Oregon who have refused to sell easements to the pipeline company.]]” A 20-19 report by the state of Oregon determined that if the project gets approved and built, it would become the largest greenhouse gas emitter in the state.

In Sports: NFL Free Agency is still very active. Quarterback Phillip Rivers has joined the Indianapolis Colts on a 1 year $25 milliion deal and Quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a deal that is worth around $30 million per year. Former Los Angeles Rams Running Back Todd Gurley is signing a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons one day after being cut by the Rams. The Dallas Cowboys have signed durable safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-year contract and the Detroit Lions traded Pro Bowl Corner Back Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 3rd and 5th round pick in the 2020 draft.

