Calendar for Sun., Apr. 26, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is posing challenges for us all – and can be adding additional stress top our daily lives. If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – call for help. Locally – Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services has a 24 hour hotline at541-553-2293. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger – call 911

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

wear a face mask – even a homemade cloth mask – when in public

stay home to avoid others

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

A National Day of Prayer is taking place on May 7th this year. Locally – everyone is asked to pray at home with a focus on prayers for Warm Springs Leaders and Families.

A resource for educational programming here in Warm Springs are the free OPB TV digital channels available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna for channels 3.1, 3.2, & 3.3. Channel 3.4 is OPB Radio.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is looking for input on priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO dot ORG.

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds residents to place your tote at the road the night before your scheduled pick up as they get an early start.

KWSO’s Facebook page has joined both the Quarantine Dance Specials 2020 group and the Social Distance Powwow group. We encourage our local community to participate in either or both of those groups. If you do upload a video – please let us know – so we can share it as well.

The easiest way to complete the 2020 Census during the Covid-19 pandemic is to do it online at MY 2020 Census DOT GOV (https://my2020census.gov/login) If you don’t have the ability to do the census online – you can do the questionnaire by phone. Call 844-330-2020. Whether you do the 2020 census online or by phone – the Warm Springs Community Count Committee asks that you take time to do your census today, if you haven’t already done so.

Our Shout Out today is for all the grocery store workers who are stocking shelves and checking us out so we all are able to shop and have our essential needs. Thank you for being there for us!