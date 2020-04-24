KWSO News COVID-19 Update 4/24/20

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs this afternoon (4/24/20) reports that 73 COVID-19 tests have been done at the Tribes’ Health and Wellness Center. 65 test results have been negative, 4 results are pending, and there are now 4 positive test results for the Reservation.

Warm Springs Community Health Staff continue to do contact tracing and follow up with individuals who may have been exposed to the positive cases. Many people have been advised to quarantine for a 14 day period if they have had contact, even with negative test results, in an effort to protect possible spread of the coronavirus.

This morning’s update from the Oregon Health Authority reported 3 more deaths due to COVID-19 yesterday. That brings the total number of deaths in Oregon to 86 people.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are typically a cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you are concerned that you might have the virus you can call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” during the week at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Increasingly business and public spaces are requiring everyone to wear a face covering. The CDC advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

Cloth face coverings should—

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

