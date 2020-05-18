Calendar for Tue., May 19, 2020

Today is Oregon’s Primary Election Day. Your marked and signed ballot must be at a County Clerk’s office or in an official ballot drop box by 8 o’clock tonight. The Drop box in Warm Springs is across the street from the post office. In Madras the drop box is in the parking lot of the County Clerk’s office at 66 SE D Street. You can use any official drop box in Oregon for your vote to be counted.

The Schoolie Water System Boil Water Notice remains in effect. Repairs were made and testing done. They await review of the testing from the EPA who are the authority to lift the notice. Until then – anyone on the Schoolie Water System needs to bring tap water to a rolling boil for three minutes OR used bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

The Jefferson County 509J school district emergency closure meal program for youth 1-18 years of age offers kids free, grab and go meals with – breakfast, lunch and dinner together – each weekday morning starting at 9:30. For a list of meal sites and times, you can visit kwso dot org and click on YOUTH MEALS.

509J schools send out new Distant Learning packets on Tuesdays each week to youth meal sites. Also – Kindergarten Registration Packets are now available for on Tuesdays at all youth meal sites.

The Warm Springs Tribal Organization is closed until at least June 1st. Essential Services have been working.

Indian Health Service and Warm Springs Community Health are providing services daily Please call the appointment line at 541-553-2610 BEFORE you go to the clinic. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

The CARES act authorized a payment to most individuals in the United States. You can learn more about your payment online the IRS website including instruction for non-tax filers about how to sign up (https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments)

Warm Springs Police are looking or information about a suspicious brush fire near the area of South Junction along that occurred on Saturday late afternoon May 9th. The fire was contained at approximately 90 acres. Several vehicles were seen in the area around the time ofthe fire. The investigation is considered on going and anyone who has additional information is urged to call Warm Springs Police Non-Emergency Dispatch at (541) 553-1171. The Case Agent for this fire investigation is Detective Sergeant Sam Williams.

2020 Census Enumerators will resume the dropping off of Census Questionnaires and information at houses in Warm Springs. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. Whether you do the 2020 census online, by phone or by mail – make sure you are counted Warm Springs!