KWSO News for Tue., May 19, 2020

COVID-19 has claimed another life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 138, the Oregon Health Authority reported yesterday morning. Oregon Health Authority reported 62 new confirmed cases and two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 3,687.

According to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs there have been 17 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation, as of yesterday afternoon (5/18/2020) 9 of those people have recovered. There are 537 test kits available at this time.

Warm Springs Tribal Council encourages everyone to keep covering your face with masks, social distance, avoid crowds, wash hands often and disinfect routinely to protect from the Spread of COVID -19. Tribal Council accepted recommendations yesterday from the Warm Springs COVID-19 Response team to cancel the 2020 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days. In a press release it stated that “Many unsafe situations would be created by such a gathering from around Indian country, our guests and families coming to Warm Springs then going back to their respective homes” Pi-Ume-Sha and all associated events have been cancelled.

Sunday evening, around 11 pm, Warm Springs Police were dispatched to a house fire in the West Hills subdivision. Upon arrival – flames and smoke were coming from the house. A member of the community reported to officers that there were people still inside. Those officers were able to locate two unconscious men who they removed from the fire. CPR was administered by WSPD until EMTs from Warm Springs Fire & Safety arrived on the scene. The two men were transferred to a Portland area hospital for care. A PRESS RELEASE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Police Department states that “the cause of the fire is currently under investigation and no further information available at this time.”

The Oregon Supreme Court late Monday halted a rural judge’s order earlier in the day that had tossed out statewide coronavirus restrictions imposed by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff had ruled that Brown erred by not seeking the Legislature’s approval to extend the stay-at-home orders beyond a 28-day limit. The Supreme Court’s ruling stays Shirtcliff’s decision pending review by all the high court justices. In a statement, Brown praised the Supreme Court action. The lower court judge had issued his opinion in response to a lawsuit filed earlier this month by 10 churches around Oregon that argued the state’s social distancing directives were unconstitutional.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is increasing recreational access in Oregon. Visitors should expect differing levels of services and available facilities across Oregon. Updates on affected Oregon BLM facilities can be found online or by calling your local BLM office. The restoration of access to BLM recreation sites will be gradual and in coordination with the state of Oregon and local partners. The BLM encourages all visitors to incorporate the following outdoor recreation practices for safety and to avoid placing unnecessary strain on local communities and America’s public lands:

If you are sick, stay home.

Practice physical distancing and good hygiene.

Stay close to home.The state is still discouraging non-essential travel; this is not the time to travel long distances to recreate. Be sure to bring enough food, water, sunscreen, etc., for the entire day so you can avoid unnecessary stops.

Plan ahead to avoid crowds.Consider planning day trips during off-peak visitation times, such as early in the morning or on weekdays.

Come prepared. Visitors will likely find reduced or limited access to restrooms so bring your own soap/water/hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

Many BLM recreation sites are also likely to have reduced or suspended trash collection services at developed recreation sites. All visitors are expected to follow Leave No Tracepractices, including packing out all items they packed in,

Avoid unnecessary risks.

Prevent wildfires.

Be kind to others.

Madras High School is tentatively doing a special graduation event for Madras and Bridges High School seniors on Saturday June 12th. It will likely be a daylong event with numbers limited at any one time. Details are being worked on. Typically the end of the school year for those who are graduating is filled with social events, soaking in the last memories of high school, and recognition for achievements. Since there was no award week for students this year at Madras High School – we wanted to give the following students a shout out!

These students did outstanding work in AVID College Readiness

AVID 4: Rosalinda Alonso and Dalton Keifer

AVID 3: Ryane Dobkins and Taya Holliday

AVID 2: Heavenley Sierra and Sherley Menendez Vilchez

AVID 1: Yael Carlon and Kiyan Bilbruck

Students recognized for achievement in these Career & technical Education Courses are: