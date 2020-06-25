KWSO News for 6/25/20

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Covid-19 update yesterday afternoon evening reported one additional positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 57 on the reservation, since testing began. 42 of the 57 people have recovered. 939 tests have been done in all at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. 16 tests were still pending at the end of yesterday.

The Oregon Health Authority reported early yesterday morning that COVID-19 claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 195. There were 171 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 7,444.

You may have noticed activity at the Warm Springs Community Action team this week. A SOURCE Hydropanel array from Zero Mass Water was installed to provide a renewable supply of clean drinking water. The 10 panel array produces water from sunlight and air as opposed to traditional systems that filter ground water. The Hydropanels located on the west side of the Community Action Team office will produce up to 50 liters of drinkable water a day. This water will be available in the office and at the food cart for community members to fill up water bottles.

Neighbor Impact is offering rent relief programs funded by CARES funding to rental assistance, housing stabilization and mortgage assistance. If you have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and are unable to pay your rent you may qualify for assistance if you live in Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson County or on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation. Check your eligibility online at https://www.neighborimpact.org/covid-rent-relief/

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days powwow and all associated activities are cancelled this week. Fourth of July community activities are also cancelled although there will be a nighttime fireworks show. Warm Springs Tribal Council, Tribal Departments and Enterprises are commemorating the Treaty of 1855 in these times of social distancing with the distribution of gift bags to Tribal Members starting at 10am this morning until everything is gone. This will occur at the Tribal Administration Building and will be a drive through event. There is a limit of one bag per vehicle with one bag per household. Everyone is asked to wear a face covering.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. This week they are sharing information about the benefits of walking. Walking is a simple form of exercise that is linked to several health benefits. Short duration stair walking has been shown to be more energizing than a low dose of caffeine for sleep deprived young women. Women who walk 30 minutes a day have been shown to reduce their risk of stroke by 20 percent, and up to 40% with a faster pace. Regular aerobic exercise and physical fitness have been correlated to reduced rates of upper respiratory tract infections during the winter and fall common cold seasons. To learn more you can find an article about walking online at www.wsnews.org.