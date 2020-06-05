Calendar for Sat., Jun. 6, 2020

“We Count Oregon” reminds you that being counted gives us a voice and power to forward critical issues and access urgent resources our communities need. Join KWSO, next Tuesday, from noon ‘til 1 for a Census & Sovereignty Livestream. You can REGISTER on the We Count Oregon Facebook page.

Please continue to take all precautions to protect yourself and your family from the spread of COVID-19. As more counties open up – it may create the illusion that COVID-19 is fading away – but it is not. Continue to wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing, limit gatherings to your immediate household and stay home except for essential trips for medical needs, work or grocery shopping. Remember you may not get sick when you contract COVID-19 but you can spread it to others – so continue to practice all safety measures.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

Warm Springs Tribal Government offices will begin a phased in return to operations. 25% of employees who have been on administrative leave will return next Monday June 8th. Each subsequent Monday another 25% of workers will phase back in.

Indian Head Casino will not open next Thursday as planned, due to an increase in local COVID-19 cases. They have not set a new opening date at this time.

Temporary repairs have been completed on the Schoolie Water System. Those on the Schoolie System do still have a boil water order in effect. Anyone on the Schoolie Water System needs to bring tap water to a rolling boil for three minutes OR used bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

The Warm Springs Work Experience Development Department is not accepting any more inquiries for the Constructions Trades Online Training class. If you have made contact regarding the class but have not done an intake yet – please text Melinda Poitra at 541-460-1245 with your name and contact information or else email her at melinda.poitra@wstribes.org

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds Tribal Members that the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship requirements and applications is July 1st. If you have questions or need assistance you can contact Carroll Dick by email at carroll.dick@wstribes.org. When the Higher Education office reopens on June 8th you can also call her at 541-553-3311. More information and the scholarship application is available online at the Spilyay Tymoo Website at W S News dot org.

OPB offers free digital TV channels in Warm Springs. Channels 3.1, 3.2 & 3.3 are available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services.