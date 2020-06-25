KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 26, 2020

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee will recognize people who have already participated in the 2020 census with a “thank you gift drive through event” today from 11am – 2pm. If you have filled out the paper form and mailed it in or done the census online – you can pick up a thank you gift and lunch at the Community Center, the Simnasho Longhouse or the Seekseequa Fire Hall. This will be drive through style and everyone is encouraged to wear masks. There will be a chance to complete your census online at the event.

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Agency Water System. This includes: Campus, Greeley Heights, Elliot Heights, the Trail Court, Senior Housing, Tenino Apartments, Tenino Valley, West Hills, Miller Heights, The Highway 26 Corridor (including: Indian Head Casino, Composite Products, the Museum at Warm Springs and Eagle Crossing), also Upper Dry Creek, the Industrial Park, Sunnyside, Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-Ta. The Shitike Creek Crossing temporary fix cannot keep up with the volume of water usage of the Agency area.

The notice means you need to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for three minutes, and cool before using for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. OR USE BOTTLED WATER.

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Pizza Casserole with Greek salad. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days and all associated activities are cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. KWSO will mark Pi-Ume-Sha weekend with broadcasts of previous year Pi-Ume-Shas. You can tune in tonight from 7-10, tomorrow from 1-10 and Sunday afternoon from 2-6. It’s our special pandemic version of Pi-Ume-Sha so you can listen in to the sounds of our Treaty Days powwow.

A day shelter is being provided for the homeless on days when the outside temperature exceeds 80 degrees. The shelter is open 10am – 4pm Monday thru Friday. There is a single entry point at 1112 Wasco Street – the old Elementary Gym Building. All Covid-19 safety protocols are in place. This is a Tobacco, Alcohol and Drug Free Shelter.

Neighbor Impact is offering rent relief programs funded by CARES funding to rental assistance, housing stabilization and mortgage assistance. If you have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and are unable to pay your rent you may qualify for assistance if you live in Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson County or on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation. To check on your eligible online at Neighbor Impact’s Rent Relief page on their website at neighbor impact dot org. https://www.neighborimpact.org/covid-rent-relief/

Warm Springs Holistic Health reminds community members that Walking is a simple form of exercise that is linked to several health benefits. Short duration stair walking has been shown to be more energizing than a low dose of caffeine for sleep deprived young women.

If you or someone you care about is currently experiencing homelessness in the community of Warm Springs please make contact with folks who provide assistance to the homeless including Buffy Hurtado at 541-615-0141. They are seeking donations for distribution. Items like Tents and/or Tarps for shelter, Sleeping bags and/or Blankets & Personal Care Items are suggested. More details and additional contact information can be found on the Spilyay Tymoo Website

In July – Warm Springs WIC participants can get “farmers’ market vouchers” to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers’ markets across the state. Along with the vouchers, WIC participants will receive a reusable shopping bag, a nutrition and cooking information pamphlet, and the 2020 Farmers’ Market Guidebook. In order to maintain social distancing while distributing our farmers’ market packets, Warm Springs’ WIC will be scheduling several drive-through events at the Agency Longhouse throughout the month of July. Farmer’s market vouchers will be first-come, first-serve. To learn more you can call the new WIC coordinator, Kathleen Boxx, at 541-553-2460.