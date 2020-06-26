KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 27, 2020

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days and all associated activities are cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but if you listen to KWSO today from 1-10 and tomorrow 2-6 – we will be broadcasting live powwow sounds from past years Pi-Ume-Shas. You’ll have to chef up your own Indian Tacos but we will give you the soundtrack for our cancelled Pi-Ume-Sha weekend exclusively here on 91.9 FM KWSO.

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Agency Water System. This includes: Campus, Greeley Heights, Elliot Heights, the Trail Court, Senior Housing, Tenino Apartments, Tenino Valley, West Hills, Miller Heights, The Highway 26 Corridor (including: Indian Head Casino, Composite Products, the Museum at Warm Springs and Eagle Crossing), also Upper Dry Creek, the Industrial Park, Sunnyside, Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-Ta. The Shitike Creek Crossing temporary fix cannot keep up with the volume of water usage of the Agency area.

The notice means you need to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for three minutes, and cool before using for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. OR USE BOTTLED WATER.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online.

In July – Warm Springs WIC participants can get “farmers’ market vouchers” to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers’ markets across the state. Along with the vouchers, WIC participants will receive a reusable shopping bag, a nutrition and cooking information pamphlet, and the 2020 Farmers’ Market Guidebook. In order to maintain social distancing while distributing our farmers’ market packets, Warm Springs’ WIC will be scheduling several drive-through events at the Agency Longhouse throughout the month of July. Farmer’s market vouchers will be first-come, first-serve. To learn more you can call the new WIC coordinator, Kathleen Boxx, at 541-553-2460.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds Tribal Members that the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship requirements and applications is next Wednesday, July 1st. If you have questions or need assistance you can contact Carroll Dick by email at carroll.dick@wstribes.org. When the Higher Education office reopens on June 8th you can also call her at 541-553-3311. More information and the scholarship application is available online at the Spilyay Tymoo Website at W S News dot org.

OPB offers free digital TV channels in Warm Springs. Channels 3.1, 3.2 & 3.3 are available in the Agency and Sunnyside areas. If you have a digital TV – all you need is an antenna.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. They are open 8am to 5pm Monday thru Friday. Appointments required. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

Warm Springs Holistic Health reminds community members that Walking is a simple form of exercise that is linked to several health benefits. Women who walk 30 minutes a day have been shown to reduce their risk of stroke by 20 percent, and up to 40% with a faster pace.