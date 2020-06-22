KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 22, 2020

The 509J school district Emergency Closure Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays. The program will continue on the same schedule through the month of June. Meals are provided at Bridges High School 8:30-9, at Madras High School, Metolius Elementary & the Warm Springs K8 from 9:30-10:30. All the other meal drop off lcoations and time remain the same. You can find the schedule on the school district’s website.

The theme of the Jefferson County Library Summer Reading Program this year is “Imagine Your Story!” On Mondays, Summer Reading Program kits are distributed at the 509-J Free Meal Sites. The kits will contain a book or craft kits. Learn more ONLINE at JCLD dot ORG

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Taco Casserole. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

TUE 6/23

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning in September. YouthBuild will hold its first information session tomorrow – “virtually.” After that, the sessions should be held in person at the YouthBuild center in Sisters. To schedule to participate in tomorrow’s virtual session, call Briana at 928-274-2128.

A Victim Impact Panel will be held tomorrow at the Warm Springs Baptist Church from 6-7:30pm. You can contact Sarah Frank for more information at 541-553-3205. The Victim Impact Panel is held the 4th Tuesday of each month. https://kwso.org/?p=12477

Registration has begun for COCC’s Summer Term for Adult Basic Skills Class. Due to Covid-19, clases will be offered through a combination of remote and online instruction. Essential Communication class will be Monday and Wednesday afternoons and Essentials of Math will be Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. To learn more and sign up email j judd at cocc dot edu– that is two j’s and two d’s or call the ABS office at: 541-504-2950

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds Tribal Members that the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship requirements and applications is July 1st. If you have questions or need assistance you can contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311. More information and the scholarship application is available online at the Spilyay Tymoo Website at W S News dot org.

THU 6/25

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be distributing Gift Bags to commemorate the signing of the Treaty of 1855, this Thursday, June 25th starting at 10am outside their offices at the Tribal Administration Building. Tribal Members are asked to drive up to receive a gift bag. Face masks are required. Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days in Warm Springs and all associated activities are cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FRI 6/26