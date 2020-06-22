KWSO News for Mon., Jun. 22, 2020

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Covid-19 update last Friday afternoon reported 55 total cases of Covid-19 for the reservation. Of that – 42 people have recovered. 869 tests have been done in all at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

The Covid-19 protocol remains in place at the Clinic. Upon arrival, you are screened at the gate and then informed as where to go next. Essential services continue at the clinic with childhood immunizations, telehealth sessions and access to Managed Care. If you have bills to share with Managed Care – you can simply drop them at the front gate and they will be taken into the offices for you as offices remain closed to the public. The Dental Clinic cannot provide routine service, at this time, due to the nature of the work and potential spread of Covid-19.

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 189. The Oregon Health Authority early yesterday reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 6,750.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is offering Student Summer Work to high school students and college students, Students must be age 14 at day of application up to age 24. You can learn more by calling 541-553-3324 or visit the Spilyay Tymoo website at WS News dot org for additional details.

The Madras DMV office will remain closed and unavailable for services until further notice. Most DMV offices are open for appointments, but Madras is not on that list at this time. Many services, such as vehicle titles and registration, are only available via mail or at DMV2U.Oregon.gov or OregonDMV.com. A law enforcement grace period on expired licenses and vehicle registration is in effect at least through Oct. 1. The grace period is intended to allow Oregon residents to continue driving while waiting for an appointment, or allow some people to delay visiting DMV while it works through the backlog due to COVID-19 restrictions. Law enforcement can verify the status of a driver or vehicle electronically during a traffic stop.