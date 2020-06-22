KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 23, 2020

The 509J school district Emergency Closure Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays. The program will continue on the same schedule through the month of June. The Summer Meals Program begins July 1st.

Tribal Employees are working however there remains limited access to most Tribal offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Please call ahead if you have business to do – to make an appointment. Facemasks and temperature checks are required at all Tribal Offices.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.\

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. They are open 8am to 5pm Monday thru Friday. Appointments required. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning in September. YouthBuild will hold its first information session virtually today. After this, the sessions should be held in person at the YouthBuild center in Sisters. There will be a session in July – another in August and 3 in September. To learn more call Briana at 928-274-2128.

A Victim Impact Panel will be held this evening at the Warm Springs Baptist Church from 6-7:30pm. You can contact Sarah Frank for more information at 541-553-3205. The Victim Impact Panel is held the 4th Tuesday of each month.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds Tribal Members that the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship requirements and applications is July 1st. If you have questions or need assistance you can contact Carroll Dick by email at carroll.dick@wstribes.org. When the Higher Education office reopens on June 8th you can also call her at 541-553-3311. More information and the scholarship application is available online at the Spilyay Tymoo Website at W S News dot org.

The Native American Finance Officers Association is offering career prep and personal finance skills for free this summer. Career Basics is a free online program for Native you and young professionals ages 18-26. To learn more – email EDUCATION AT N A F O A dot ORG education@nafoa.org

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be distributing Gift Bags to commemorate the signing of the Treaty of 1855, this Thursday starting at 10am outside their offices at the Tribal Administration Building. Tribal Members are asked to drive up to receive a gift bag. Face masks are required. Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days in Warm Springs and all associated activities are cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.