KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 3, 2020

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices and Indian Health Service will be closed today in observance of the 4 th of July Holiday.

of July Holiday. There will be no senior lunch or 509J meal program today.

The holiday weekend means extra traffic on Central Oregon roads. If you must travel, please drive carefully and watch out for the other guy. If you can stay home, you will be able to avoid potential contact with COVID-19. For your holiday weekend activities please remember to wear a face covering in public, maintain 6 feet social distance and do not host or go to gatherings with people from outside your household.

A Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System as repairs continue to be made on a water main break near Shitike Creek. Boil your water or use bottled water until further notice.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary School.

Kah-Nee-Ta is without water and has portable toilets and showers in place.

Everyone needs to conserve water. Please do not: water your lawn, wash your car, or fill up your pool, until further notice.

The Warm Springs 4th of July Parade, Community BBQ and Family Games are all cancelled. The Big Fireworks display will take place but families and individuals are asked to social distance to watch the show.

Because of our water situation and high wildfire potential, the use of fireworks at residences, or other usual locations is being discouraged. Anyone with fireworks are asked to set them off at the Community Center parking lot only. Fire crews will be on duty and able to respond quickly to that location.

KWSO will air the best of the past 10 years of the Waterfront Blues Festival both Saturday and Sunday from noon-7pm. This year’s event was cancelled but we will still be broadcasting the music from previous Blues Festivals, which has become a KWSO 4th of July tradition.

And tune in Saturday Night – for a special edition of the Honky Tonk Hour at 7 and a 4th of July Oldies Show from 8-midnight, right here on 91.9 FM.

The Todd Beamer Annual run and this year – virtual run option is set for Saturday Morning – on the 4th of July. There are a variety of races and start times and participants are reminded to wear a mask for the start and end o f your race and maintain the 6 foot distancing requirement. Also to keep too many people from gathering – all are asked to leave following their race. You can register and learn more online at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs was planning to reopen at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy next Monday, but with the Boil Water Order, that reopening is postponed until Monday July 13th at the earliest.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is offering Student Summer Work to high school students and college students, Students must be age 14 at day of application up to age 24. You can learn more by calling 541-553-3324 or visit the Spilyay Tymoo Website at WS News dot org for additional details.

Warm Springs Holistic Health reminds community members that Walking is a simple form of exercise that is linked to several health benefits. 30 minutes of daily walking reduces the risk of hip fractures by 40 percent for post-menopausal women.