KWSO News for Thu., Jul. 2, 2020

Wednesday afternoon’s Covid-19 update from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported one additional positive case of coronavirus on the Reservation for a total of 75 cases since testing began. 53 people have now recovered. There have been 1111 tests in all with 46 pending results. Testing continues for those symptomatic or who were in contact with a positive case, also for surveillance of high risk individuals, and broader surveillance testing of Tribal Employees. The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has 539 test kits on hand.

Oregon had a record 281 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, but officials predict that the increase may become much steeper during the next month, potentially reaching 900 new cases per day. In addition, health officials said daily admissions to hospitals could increase from eight people per day to 27. Oregon has had five straight weeks of case growth, reaching nearly 9,000 total confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday.

Warm Springs Tribal Council this week approved a state of emergency due to water infrastructure issues, including the water main break near Shitike Creek. Temporary repairs are being conducted that will help the Agency Water System. However, reservation-wide the Water Distribution Systems remain fragile. In order to maintain water for businesses and residences it is imperative that water conservation measures be taken to keep as much water as possible in storage tanks. The Boil Water Order remains in effect for Agency Water System users. Drinking Water Distribution and Portable Showers are available at the old Elementary School.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown added Central Oregon counties to a drought emergency declaration yesterday saying “forecasted water supply conditions are not expected to improve and drought is likely to have significant economic impacts on the farm, forest, recreation, drinking water and natural resources sectors, as well as impacts on fish and wildlife and on other natural resources…” Central Oregon’s Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook counties along with Douglas, Gilliam, Josephine and Wasco counties join Coos, Curry, Jackson and Klamath Counties in the drought emergency declaration due to very low water supplies and hot, dry conditions.

The Todd Beamer Memorial Run will take place Saturday morning, on the 4th of July. The annual event is a scholarship fundraiser with funds also benefiting the Madras Swim Team. This year’s event will include precautions due to the Covid-19 crisis. The event will start at Juniper Hills Park this year and will include a 10K walk, a 5K run, a 10k run and a 2 mile fun run/walk – all at staggered start times. Masks for the start and end of each race are required. There is also a virtual race option. You can learn more and register at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/.