KWSO News Covid-19 update 7/2/20

Yesterday afternoon’s Covid-19 update from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported 6 additional positive case of coronavirus on the Reservation for a total of 81 cases since testing began. 53 people have now recovered.

There have been 1137 tests in all with 32 pending results.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2020 but testing will resume on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Testing is for individuals who are symptomatic or who were in contact with a positive case. Surveillance testing is also being done for high risk individuals in the community, and broader surveillance testing of Tribal Employees.

You can find today’s press release HERE