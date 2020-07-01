KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 2, 2020

A Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System as repairs continue to be made on a water main break near Shitike Creek. Boil your water or use bottled water until further notice.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary School.

Kah-Nee-Ta is without water and has portable toilets and showers in place.

The Schoolie Flat Water System also remains fragile following repairs last month.

Everyone needs to conserve use to only essential needs. Please skip watering your lawn, washing your car, or filling your pool, until further notice.

A reminder to those who signed up for free vegetable kits from the Warm Springs Community Action Team and the Sisters Seed to Table project – vegetables will be available for pick up outside the WSCAT today starting at 11am. This effort is to provide more fresh produce options to the community, encourage food sovereignty and support Tribal agriculture development.

Face coverings in indoor public spaces are now required across Oregon. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces.

Tribal Employees are working however there remains limited access to most Tribal offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Please call ahead if you have business to do – to make an appointment. Facemasks and temperature checks are required at all Tribal Offices.

The Early Childhood Education Center will be closed until further notice due to the Boil Water Notice. Parents will be notified with a Child Plus System text from ECE when they have a reopen date.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices and Indian Health Service will be closed this Friday in observance of the 4 th of July Holiday.

of July Holiday. There will be no senior lunch in Warm Springs this Friday as the program will be closed for the 4 th of July holiday.

of July holiday. There will be no 509J meal program tomorrow.

The zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Columbia River Tribal Fishery is now open until 6pm Friday (7/3) and again next Monday thru Thursday (7/6-7/9). The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line fishery regulations remain unchanged. You can subscribe for TEXT ALERTS by texting C R I T F C to 555-888.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

The Warm Springs 4th of July Parade, Community BBQ and Family Games are all cancelled. The Big Fireworks display will take place but families and individuals are asked to social distance to watch the show.

The Todd Beamer Annual run and this year – virtual run option is set for Saturday Morning – on the 4th of July. There are a variety of races and start times and participants are reminded to wear a mask for the start and end o f your race and maintain the 6 foot distancing requirement. Also to keep too many people from gathering – all are asked to leave following their race. You can register and learn more online at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs was planning to reopen at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy next Monday, but with the Boil Water Order, that reopening is postponed until Monday July 13th at the earliest.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for the following board positions: TERO has 1 Tribal Member position, Ventures has 2 positions, Credit has 3 positions, Telecom has 2 non-member positions, the Water Board has 1 position and Warm Springs Housing Authority has 2 positions. The deadline to apply is August 3rd. Submit a letter of interest and resume to the office of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.