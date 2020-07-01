KWSO News Covid-19 Update Wed. 7/1/20

This afternoon’s Covid-19 update from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reports 1 additional positive case of coronavirus on the Reservation for a total of 75 cases since testing began. 53 people have now recovered.

There have been 1111 tests in all with 46 pending results. Testing continues for those symptomatic or who were in contact with a positive case, also for surveillence of high risk individuals, and broader surveillance testing of Tribal Employees. The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center have 539 test kits on hand.

You can read today’s CTWS press release HERE