KWSO News for Tue., Jul. 7, 2020

Yesterday afternoon’s Community Covid-19 update from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported 3 additional positive cases since last Thursday. There have been a total of 84 cases of coronavirus since testing began. As of yesterday, 62 people have recovered. 1176 tests have been done with 18 tests pending.

Tribal Council and the Tribes’ Secretary Treasurer/CEO are quarantined for 14 days due to a positive case in the Council Chambers.

When anyone is exposed to the virus, the protocol is to quarantine for 14 days, even if you don’t feel sick. This is because you can spread the virus, even if you don’t have symptoms.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 remained at 215, according to the Oregon Health Authority, early yesterday morning. They reported 168 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 10,395.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief General Welfare Program applications are now available for those who have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Warm Springs Tribal Members who are 18 and older may apply for the grant for themselves and their enrolled tribal member dependents under age 18. Applications for the July grant will be accepted through August 7th. They are available on the Tribes’ website. For more information contact the Program Administrator at 541-553-3476.

A judge on Monday ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down for additional environmental review more than three years after it began pumping oil. The ruling hands a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and delivers a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to weaken public health and environmental protections his administration views as obstacles to businesses.

Oregon DMV completed a multi-year project to replace its computer systems on Monday. Replacing antiquated technology, originally installed in the 1960s and ’70s, was the first step in DMV’s effort to expand online services and explore other modern improvements to the way they do business. New online services are now available, including scheduling a DMV appointment, replacing a lost, mutilated or stolen license/ID card, ordering a driving record, paying a reinstatement fee and getting Real ID-compliant driver licenses and ID cards. You can see all the services DMV offers online at https://dmv2u.oregon.gov/eServices/_/#1