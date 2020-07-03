KWSO News for Fri., Jul. 3, 2020

Thursday’s (7/2/20) Covid-19 update from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported 6 additional positive cases of coronavirus on the Reservation for a total of 81 cases since testing began. 53 people have now recovered. There have been 1137 tests in all with 32 pending results. The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2020 but testing will resume on Monday, July 6. Testing is for individuals who are symptomatic or who were in contact with a positive case. Surveillance testing is also being done for high risk individuals in the community, and broader surveillance testing of Tribal Employees.

The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday there were 375 additional confirmed and presumptive daily cases of the coronavirus statewide, the second straight day that Oregon has broken a record for the number of cases. State health authorities say the virus is spreading the most in rural communities in the central and eastern part of the state. Umatilla County accounted for 88 of the cases announced Thursday, while Multnomah County had 64 cases. The state also reported another death, bringing the total to 209 deaths statewide. Wearing a mask in indoor public spaces is now required throughout Oregon.

A number of issues have disrupted Warm Springs Telecom services to customers recently. Telecom’s manager Tim York says last month’s storm damaged critical equipment. They await replacement equipment – while they try and fix what they were able to salvage, rebuild and repurpose. They are also troubleshooting interference issues and hope to identify fixes for that. Warm Springs Telecom did submit applications for COVID-19 funding for equipment upgrades to their Central Office and Towers and they worked with the Tribal Education Branch for funding that would support a WiFi Mesh Network to help students access the internet for distance learning.

Warm Springs Natural Resources wants the community to know that Indian Park campground and all campgrounds are closed to overnight camping due to Covid-19. Although fishing licenses are available to non-Tribal Members, that is for day use only at Tribal fishing locations and no overnight camping is permitted. Additionally, the road to Indian Park is closed to everyone as it is damaged from last month’s storm and is in bad shape.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is discouraging the lighting of fireworks from residences, the Long House parking lots, the campus, and Indian Health Services parking lot, siting the water crisis and high fire danger. They ask for fireworks users to set them off at the Warm Springs Community Center where Fire Management will be on patrol. Children need to be supervised around fireworks use. Everyone should wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Soak used fireworks in water and please make sure to pick up your trash when done.