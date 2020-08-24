KWSO News for Mon., Aug. 24, 2020

The P-515 and Lionshead Fires continue to burn on the Warm Springs Reservation. Both fires are the result of lightning from early last week. Northwest Team 7 gave this report this morning:

The P-515 fire is at 4,339 acres and is 30% contained. The Lionshead fire is 2,109 acres and remains 5% contained. County Line Road residences remain on a level 1 Evacuation notice. That road remains closed where the pavement ends along with B140 at Potter’s Pond, B210 & P-500. The community of Warm Springs has a lot of smoke sitting in on top of it this morning. Anyone with respiratory issues should avoid spending time outside until air quality improves.

There are 8 Helicopters assigned to the P-515 and Lionshead fires. 4 of them are Air National Guard Blackhawk helicopters. Second lieutenant Nolan Raider spoke with Northwest Incident Management Team 7’s Public Information Officer Al DeVos about the air craft:

Along with the helicopters, there are 15 Crews working on the fire lines, 21 Engines, 3 Water Tenders and 3 Dozers for a total of 494 personnel.

Firefighters took advantage of mild winds and lower temperatures over the weekend to make significant progress on the Green Ridge Fire. The fire perimeter did not grow, and crews were able to focus on holding and improving the line. The fire remains 4,169 acres and 2 percent contained.

The Warm Springs Covid-19 report for last Friday, August 21, 2020 included all information available through the previous day August 20, 2020. There were 5 additional cases of Covid-19 reported on Thursday. The total number of positive cases in Warm Springs since testing began is 290, with 34 active cases and 35 close contacts being monitored by Public Health. Warm Springs Tribal Offices remain closed to all but essential personnel today. Tribal Council will be meeting this morning to discuss a reopening date.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon public health experts say the number of new coronavirus cases in the state has dropped over the past month, but the decline hasn’t been enough for schools to safely open. The state is averaging about 250 new cases a day. Health officials say that average needs to drop to about 60 for schools to reopen. Gov. Kate Brown said Friday residents will have to continue to follow and enforce current statewide COVID-19 safety mandates or else bars and restaurants may have to close and travel restrictions will be implemented. Brown says at the current rate, schools wouldn’t be able to reopen until April.