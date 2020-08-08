KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug.9, 2020

Tribal Government Offices are closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Tribal Council decided to postpone the reopening of offices until Monday August 17th.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

If you have Covid-19, you should isolate, whether or not you have symptoms.

Isolation separates people who are infected with virus from others, even in their home.

If you might have been exposed to COVID-19, you should stay home.

This is called quarantine. Quarantine keeps someone who might have been exposed to the virus away from others.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups of people from outside your housefold

connect with family and friends you haven’t seen on the phone or online

The Oregon Arts Commission is looking for artists to submit their qualifications for 3 projects. The three separate projects are: the Western Oregon University Welcome Center, the Western Oregon University Instructional Technology Center, and the Oregon State Treasury Resilience Building. You can see the REQUESTS FOR QUALIFICATIONS on KWSO’s website – in the News & Info tab – choose Events in the drop down menu.

If you missed any of our Distance Learning Eagle News segments this spring – you can hear the Eagle News Podcast on our website at kwso dot org. Click on “Eagle News.” If you want to catch our Summer Reading stories – go to our website and click on the storybook cover.

For those who missed the July 15 tax deadline and didn’t request an extension, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that they should file electronically as soon as possible. There is no penalty for filing after the deadline if a refund is due. Use electronic filing options including IRS Free File available on IRS.gov through Oct. 15 to prepare and file returns electronically.

Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd. The deadline to register to vote in that election is October 13th. You can find a link to register to VOTE in Oregon at KWSO dot ORG

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

