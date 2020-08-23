KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 24, 2020

Senior Lunch is today between 11am and 1pm. On the menu: Stuffed Bell Pepper Casserole. Meals can be picked up or delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays.. For delivery – call the Senior Program at 541-553-3313 this morning.

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

The school year will begin on Tuesday September 8th for the Jefferson County 509J school district. It will be distance learning for at least the first 6 weeks of school.

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning in September. YouthBuild will hold its next information session in person at the YouthBuild center in Sisters. To learn more call Briana at 928-274-2128. The next session is August 25th; and others will be held September 1st, 8th and 15th.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is open from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM Monday through Friday with services provided by appointment. Call 541-553-3205 for Intakes and Orientations, Behavioral Health Assessment, & Client Counseling Sessions. There are small group classes being held. Adolescent Substance Education Group meets this afternoon at 4.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office – TERO, is recruiting Tribal members or other enrolled Indians for Highway or Bridge construction work. Skills surveys can be completed online at W S T E R O dot com.

The Internal Revenue Service will sent interest payments to nearly 14 million individual taxpayers who timely filed their 2019 federal income tax returns and are receiving refunds.

The interest payments, averaging about $18. In most cases, taxpayers who received their refund by direct deposit will have their interest payment direct deposited in the same account.

To vote in the November 3rd General Election in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by October 13th. To register you can visit KWSO dot org and click on the voter registration link (https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/register.do?lang=eng&source=SOS)

The Suttle Lodge, located in the Deschutes National Forest is seeking applications for their 2021 Artist in Residency program. Information and the application is available ONLINE. To learn more you can email info at the suttle lodge dot com (info@the suttlelodge.com)

Columbia River Zone 6 Tribal Commercial Gillnet Fisheries will run August 24th thru the 27th and again the 31st thru September 3rd. Zone 6 Platform and hook and line fishery regulations remain unchanged. For information – call the fishing hotline at 541-553-2000.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education has launched a new website to connect with families. Warm Springs Head Start is now accepting applications for the new school year and you can sign up online at: ECE’s NEW WEBSITE. You can find the link on today’s community calendar.

You can find current weather conditions and the Warm Springs Weather forecast at KWSO dot ORG. Scroll down to the bottom of our home page.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.