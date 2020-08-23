KWSO FIRE UPDATE 8/23/20

The P-515 and Lionshead Fires continue to burn on the Warm Springs Reservation. The fires are a result of lightning from early last week and are both being managed for full suppression.

The P-515 fire is at 4,338 acres and is 15% contained. Burnout operations are being utilized in the northern and southern flanks of the fire to remove unburned pockets of fuel between the fire and the fire line.

The Lionshead fire is 2,109 acres and remains 0% contained. A spot fire yesterday on the south side of the Whitewater River canyon has been held to 1 acre by air support. Firefighters were able to hold lines south of the P-440 road and today are clearing the J-100 and J-200 roads to prepare for future firing operations.

There are 8 Helicopters assigned to the fire with 4 of them – Air National Guard Blackhawk helicopters. There are 15 Crews working on the fire lines, 21 Engines, 3 Water Tenders and 3 Dozers for a total of 494 personnel.

County Line Road residences remain on a level 1 Evacuation notice. That road remains closed where the pavement ends along with B140 at Potter’s Pond, B210 & P-500.

The community of Warm Springs has quite a lot of smoke sitting in on top of it this morning. Anyone with respiratory issues should avoid spending time outside until air quality improves. A weather inversion over the next few days will make for hazy conditions and areas of smoke. Temperatures are expected in the 90s.

Click HERE for the full morning briefing from Northwest Incident Command Team 7.