KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 31, 2020

Senior Lunch is today between 11am and 1pm. On the menu: Luckamean with fried potatoes and salad. Meals can be picked up or delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays.. For delivery – call the Senior Program at 541-553-3313 this morning.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is open from 6am to 7pm Monday through Friday with services provided by appointment. Call 541-553-3205 for Intakes and Orientations, Behavioral Health Assessment, & Client Counseling Sessions. There are small group classes being held. Adolescent Substance Education Group meets from 4 to 5 today.

The school year will begin on Tuesday September 8th for the Jefferson County 509J school district. It will be distance learning for at least the first 6 weeks of school.

509J students who signed up for a Chromebook are being contacted via email to schedule a pick up time. Distribution will be next week – Monday, Tuesday & Friday at Madras High School plus Wednesday and Thursday at the Warm Springs K8. Pick up times are between 1 and 7pm. If you’ve not received an email with your scheduled pick up time – please contact your school. A parent/guardian must be present to check out the device.

Tribal Government Employees are phasing back into working however to prevent the spread of Covid-19 there remains limited access to most offices. To conduct business, please make contact to set up and appointment. Check out today’s community calendar for a list of names, numbers and emails for program contact people ( TRIBAL CONTACT INFO )

Warm Springs Credit has their drive through and ATM lobby open weekdays 10am – 3pm is open Monday thru Friday 10am – 3pm. They are closed during the noon hour

Warm Springs Housing is open weekdays from 10am until 2pm.

Columbia River Zone 6 Tribal Commercial Gillnet Fisheries will run August 24th thru the 27th and again the 31st thru September 3rd. Zone 6 Platform and hook and line fishery regulations remain unchanged. For information – call the fishing hotline at 541-553-2000.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center reminds you to make sure you get your 8 hours of sleep. Sleep has a strong relationship to the way that our brains work. It affects our ability to learn and create memories. Research has shown that sleeping less than 5 hours for 5 nights in a row, or not sleeping for one single 24-hour span causes on average a 20% deficit in brain function. This is the same as a 0.08% blood alcohol level, which is the legal limit for driving intoxicated. Holistic Health is located on campus next to the courthouse, offers physical therapy and acupuncture services. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

If you haven’t already completed your 2020 Census – please do it today – online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV. If you don’t have access to the internet you can participate in the drive thru resource fair this Wednesday at the Pi-Ume-Sha grounds behind the Community Center. There will be helpers to assist you in completing your census. The deadline for census completion has been moved up to September 30th and Warm Springs needs about 600 more households to take part.

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives at W S News Dot ORG (http://www.wsnews.org/2769-2/)

