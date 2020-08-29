KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 30, 2020

509J students who signed up for a Chromebook are being contacted via email to schedule a pick up time. Distribution will be next week – Monday, Tuesday & Friday at Madras High School plus Wednesday and Thursday at the Warm Springs K8. Pick up times are between 1 and 7pm. If you’ve not received an email with your scheduled pick up time – please contact your school. A parent/guardian must be present to check out the device.

The school year will begin on Tuesday September 8th for the Jefferson County 509J school district. It will be distance learning for at least the first 6 weeks of school.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education has launched a new website to connect with families. Warm Springs Head Start is now accepting applications for the new school year and you can sign up online at: ECE’s NEW WEBSITE. You can find the link on today’s community calendar.

The Warm Springs VFW wants to encourage local students to enter into 2 essay contests that could help fund your education. Details are available ONLINE. The link is on today’s Calendar at KWSO dot ORG

Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd. The deadline to register to vote in that election is October 13th. You can find a link to register to VOTE in Oregon at KWSO dot ORG

First Nations Development Institute is now accepting applications for its Native Agriculture and Food Systems Scholarship Program. 20 to 25 scholarships of one thousand to fifteen hundred dollars will be awarded for the 2020 – 2021 school year. Learn more and find the online application at FIRST NATIONS DOT ORG . The Deadline to apply is October 15th.

The Warm Springs Fish Hatchery is looking for 6 Fish Taggers. It’s a temporary job for 2 weeks in October. The pay is $18.66 per hour. If you are interested, contact Lynn at 503-403-1372 or find her email in today’s community calendar on KWSO dot org. ( lynn.gianimybbsi.com )

The Suttle Lodge, located in the Deschutes National Forest is seeking applications for their 2021 Artist in Residency program. Information and the application is available ONLINE. To learn more you can email info at the suttle lodge dot com (info@the suttlelodge.com)

You can find current weather conditions and the Warm Springs Weather forecast at KWSO dot ORG. Scroll down to the bottom of our home page.

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org