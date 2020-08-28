KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 29, 2020

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

connect with others on the phone or online – not in person

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.

If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you also need to quarantine yourself for 14 days and watch for any symptoms.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

If you haven’t already completed your 2020 Census – please do it today – online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV. If you don’t have access to the internet you can participate in the drive thru resource fair next Wednesday at the Pi-Ume-Sha grounds behind the Community Center. There will be helpers to assist you in completing your census. The deadline for census completion has been moved up to September 30th and Warm Springs needs about 600 more households to take part.

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning in September. YouthBuild will hold their last information sessions at the YouthBuild center in Sisters on September 1st, 8th and 15th. To learn more call Briana at 928-274-2128.

Columbia River Zone 6 Tribal Commercial Gillnet Fisheries will run August 24th thru the 27th and again the 31st thru September 3rd. Zone 6 Platform and hook and line fishery regulations remain unchanged. For information – call the fishing hotline at 541-553-2000.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center reminds you to make sure you are getting the sleep you need. Sleep has been shown to improve the function of our immune system. Studies have demonstrated that individuals who get less than 7 hours of sleep per night are 3 times more likely to catch the common cold than those who sleep over 8 hours. In addition, those who sleep less than 5 hours per night have a 70% increased risk of developing pneumonia compared to those who sleep over 8 hours. Holistic Health is located on campus next to the courthouse, offers physical therapy and acupuncture services. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

