KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/28/20

There was 1 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs as of the end of the day yesterday.
The Covid-19 Community Update report today (Friday, August 28, 2020) includes all information available through Thursday, August 27, 2020.
- 301 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
- 258 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 43 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
- 30 # of Active Cases
- 63 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
- 2700 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 33 people have been hospitalized
- 32 have been discharged from the hospital
- There have been 7 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community
