KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 8, 2020

Repairs are being made today on the water main break effecting the Agency Water System. Water is being turned off to conduct the repairs. If all goes well – they should be able to complete the job by tonight. Residents will be able to use water that is stored in the reservoir towers until it runs low. Some may experience low water pressure or loss of pressure. Portable toilets have been placed around the community for anyone who needs to use them during this repair time.

The Boil Water Notice remains in effect for the Agency Water System and will continue once the repair is completed. EPA will lift the notice once the system is restored and testing is okay.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

If you have Covid-19, you should isolate, whether or not you have symptoms.

Isolation separates people who are infected with virus from others, even in their home.

If you might have been exposed to COVID-19, you should stay home.

This is called quarantine. Quarantine keeps someone who might have been exposed to the virus away from others.

Tribal Government Offices are closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Tribal Council decided to postpone the reopening of offices until Monday August 17th.

The Jefferson County School District 509 will be holding their Kindergarten Acceleration Program this month starting next Monday thru Friday August 21st. Registration already took place for both the Kindergarten program as well as for the Madras High Summer Bridge for incoming 9th grade students. Summer Bridge has changed to a hybrid learning opportunity with both on-site visitation and on-line learning opportunities. The 509J 6th grade STEM camp has been cancelled

The Jefferson County 509-J school district has announced they will begin Distance Learning options for at least the first 6 weeks of the school year starting Tuesday September 8th. You can learn about Comprehensive Distance Learning and Full-time Online Learning at school district’s WEBSITE

The Warm Springs VFW wants to encourage local students to enter into 2 essay contests that could help fund your education. Details are available ONLINE. The link is on today’s Calendar at KWSO dot ORG

Warm Springs Holistic Health reminds community members you that warming up before exercise is critical in reducing injury. Dynamic warm ups can improve muscle flexibility and joint lubrication. To see what dynamic warm ups looks like, check out Warm Springs Holistic Health’s YouTube Channel.

Starting August 11th Census takers will be visiting households that have not yet completed the 2020 census. They will ask a few questions and document answers. Census takers will follow social distancing protocols and requirements with regard to health and safety. Until October 31, 2020, households can continue to respond online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV

