KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/7/20

Two (2) new cases of Covid-19 were reported today (8/7/20) in the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Covid-19 UPDATE.

There have been a total of 205 positive cases on the reservation

163 individuals have recovered

2195 tests have been done

61 test results are pending as of Friday afternoon.

21 people have been hospitalized with 16 discharged

4 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

—

—

The Oregon Health Authority reported 423 new coronavirus cases Friday, increasing the state’s total case count to more than 20,600. In addition, there were nine new COVID-19 related deaths. The state’s death toll has now reached 348.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION