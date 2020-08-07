Local News

KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/7/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
07
Aug

Two (2) new cases of Covid-19 were reported today (8/7/20) in the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Covid-19 UPDATE.

  • There have been a total of 205 positive cases on the reservation
  • 163 individuals have recovered
  • 2195 tests have been done
  • 61 test results are pending as of Friday afternoon.
  • 21 people have been hospitalized with 16 discharged
  • 4 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

The Oregon Health Authority reported 423 new coronavirus cases Friday, increasing the state’s total case count to more than 20,600. In addition, there were nine new COVID-19 related deaths. The state’s death toll has now reached 348.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

