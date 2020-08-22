KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 23, 2020

Countyline Road is closed due to the Lionshead and P-515 Fires. Please avoid the area.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have Covid-19, you should isolate, whether or not you have symptoms. Isolation separates people who are infected with virus from others, even in their home. If you might have been exposed to COVID-19, you should stay home. This is called quarantine. Quarantine keeps someone who might have been exposed to the virus away from others.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

connect with others on the phone or online – not in person

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.

If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you also need to quarantine yourself for 14 days and watch for any symptoms.

A coalition of national arts grant makers is offering an Artist Relief Fund with unrestricted $5000 relief grants to assist artists facing dire financial emergencies due to the impact of COVID-19. The deadline to apply is August 26th. Learn more online at ARTIST RELIEF DOT ORG

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning in September. YouthBuild will hold its next information session in person at the YouthBuild center in Sisters. To learn more call Briana at 928-274-2128. The next session is August 25th; and others will be held September 1st, 8th and 15th.

Columbia River Zone 6 Tribal Commercial Gillnet Fisheries will run August 24th thru the 27th and again the 31st thru September 3rd. Zone 6 Platform and hook and line fishery regulations remain unchanged. For information – call the fishing hotline at 541-553-2000.

Oregonians facing financial hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be able to apply for a one-time payment of $500. You must be a current resident 18 or older. You have to attest that you have experienced financial hardship. To see if you qualify – go online to: EMERGENCY CHECKS DOT OREGON DOT GOV

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org