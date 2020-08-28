KWSO FIRE UPDATE 8/28/20

This morning’s fire report from Northwest Incident Management Team 7 is out for fires burning on the Warm Springs Reservation.

The P-515 Fire is 4,609 acres and 70% contained. The fire lines held again yesterday and crews continue to mop up hot spots.

The Lionshead Fire is now 4,866 acres and 15% contained. Yesterday, in a preemptive action, six loads of retardant were applied on the ridge just west of Lionshead Peak (NW corner of the fire). This action was taken to reduce the intensity of the fire should it crest the canyon and reduce the potential for spotting over the ridge. Containment lines on the north, east and south east flanks continued to hold. All spot fires on the south flank (south of J-200) are now lined.

Operations today on the P-515 Fire will include continuing mop up along fire lines and crews will patrol for undetected spot fires. As containment increases, crews are being shifted to support operations on the Lionshead Fire.

Today, firefighters on the Lionshead Fire

The J-440 Road on the north flank and J-100 Road on the east continue to be prepped for containment, with operations including brushing, burnout and mop up.

With the spot fires on the south flank now lined, work continues to secure the J-200 road as the primary containment line in that area.

Crews and heavy equipment will continue to push further west out the J-200 Road as the fire moves towards Camp Creek Butte.

Air operations will continue to target hot spots to slow the fire’s advance and support crews constructing line.

Weather this weekend will continue to be warm and very dry. This will provide for very active fire behavior today. Tomorrow, a cold front will move across the area bringing increased winds. Because of these winds coupled with the low relative humidity and temperatures in the 80s to lower 90s a Red Flag Warning has been issue from 2 PM to 11 PM on Saturday.

Road Closures continue for:

County Line Road at pavement end

Road B140 at Potter’s Pond

Road B210

Road P-500

All trails south of Trout Lake, west of M-120 Metolious Bench, east of Mt. Jefferson, and north of J-195 will be closed to the public.

Tenino Road (P-200) is closed to the public, with only fire personnel and residents are allowed.

There are currently no evacuations orders associated with the P-515 or Lionshead Fires.

This morning’s full fire report is available HERE

Today’s fire map can be seen here HERE

For the CTWS air quality report, click HERE

—

To the North of the Warm Springs Reservation the White River Fire, 20 miles west of Wamic has grown to 4,500 acres and is 10% contained.

Yesterday the Wasco County Sheriff’s office issued a Level 3 (GO) evacuation notice to the Area east from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Hwy 216 through Pine Grove to the intersection of Endersby Rd and 216, also included are all of Endersby Rd, Linns Mill Rd and Kelly Springs Rd. An evacuation center was set up at Maupin High School for displaced residents.

Today Oregon Governor Kate Brown authorized additional resources if needed to fight the blaze by invoking the Emergency Conflagration Act for the White River Fire, determining that it is dangerous and exceeds local firefighting capabilities. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is now able to mobilize resources to assist local crews battling the flames.

Today’s plan for firefighters is to provide structure protection on southern side of fire and eastern side of fire. Plan and evaluate locations in proximity of primary line locations and continue control line construction. Hold Containment lines on West end of the West flank . Continue to implement firing operations to secure fire perimeter to established control lines when conditions are favorable. On the East Flank they will Scout for Control line locations and prepare contingency lines as resources are available. Evaluate control options on the southern side of the White River and begin implementation.

Type 2 Northwest Incident Management Team 9 is overseeing operations on the White River Fire. For the latest detailed information you can check https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7013/