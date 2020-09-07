KWSO News for Mon., Sep. 7, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Police responded to a “suspicious circumstances” report in Greeley Heights Saturday evening (9/5/20). Upon arrival they found Jonathan Gilbert in a life-threatening situation. Officers attempted to provide CPR and other life saving procedures, however the victim passed away prior to the arrival of Emergency Medical Personnel. A joint investigation with WSPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has led to a person of interest. You can read the full WSPD press release HERE

Type 2 Northwest incident management Team 10 is planning on preparing an incoming type 1 team who are expected to take over management of the Lionshead and P-515 fires tomorrow. The Lionshead fire, expanded this weekend to 18,615 acres. More active fire behavior continues today with new weather – stronger winds and shifting direction. A fire weather watch is in effect for gusty winds and low humidity today and tomorrow. For public and firefighter safety, roads and trails on the southwest portion of the Warm Springs Reservation near the fires are closed to the public. Deschutes National Forest and Willamette National Forest are closing much of the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness. Forty miles of the Pacific Crest Trail are closed between Santiam Pass and Olallie Lake. Mt. Hood National Forest has closed the Olallie Lake and Breitenbush Lake area. Allingham Campground and campgrounds to the north are now closed.

As of early yesterday morning COVID-19 claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 481. The Oregon Health Authority reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 28,044. In Warm Springs – thru last Thursday – there were 311 positive cases of Covid-19 on the reservation since testing began. There were 17 Active Cases and 35 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health. Both the Oregon Health Authority and the Warm Springs Covid-19 response team will issue their next reports tomorrow.