KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 7, 2020

Today is the Labor Day Holiday. All Tribal, State and Federal offices are closed. Please be safe traveling and continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds residents who have their trash pick up on Mondays – that due to the labor day holiday – trash pick up will be on Tuesday this week Please set totes out at the end of driveways and check on elders and disabled family and neighbors if they need help with their totes.

Currently Tribal Offices are operating with about 50% of employees. Tribal Council will be meeting with the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response Team soon to discuss a date for when more employees will return. Offices remain closed to the public so you need to call to make an appointment to do business.

Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy students can see their teachers and pick up school supplies tomorrow in a drive through event. Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students can drive thru from 9 til 10am. 3rd grade is scheduled for 10 to 11am. 4th Grade is next from 11am to noon. 5th grade is 12 to 1 – – 6th grade is 1 until 2 – – 7th grade is 2 to 3 – – and 8th grade is 3 – 4 pm. This is a drive thru event with Covid-19 precautions. Families need to stay in their vehicle and everyone is asked to wear a mask.

You can find current weather conditions and the Warm Springs Weather forecast at KWSO dot ORG. Scroll down to the bottom of our home page.

The Warm Springs Fish Hatchery is looking for 6 Fish Taggers. It’s a temporary job for 2 weeks in October. The pay is $18.66 per hour. If you are interested, contact Lynn at 503-403-1372 or find her email in today’s community calendar on KWSO dot org. ( lynn.gianimybbsi.com )

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning this month. YouthBuild will hold their last information session on September 8th and 15th at their office in Sisters. To learn more call Briana at 928-274-2128.

Tribal Employees need to log into their insurance account to do the Employer Paid Life Insurance Beneficiary Form. If you do not want any of the Supplemental Insurances then o the Waiver and sign so that you Beneficiary form will be on record. Check your email for a link to a presentation that was done for employees. The Beneficiary form is due by September 11th. If you have questions, contact the Tribes’ HR office.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.