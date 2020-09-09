There are 2020 Census fun run – walks being hosted by the Papalaxsimisha and The Traditional Foods & Exercise program –

Wednesday September 16th in Warm Springs

Thursday September 17th in Seekseequa

Friday September 18th at Simnasho

There will be a 1 mile walk/run and a 5K walk/run.

You can complete your walk/run on your own between the dates of this event OR at the designated on-site social distancing run/walk time frames.

There will be awards for everyone for participating.

HERE is the online link to register.