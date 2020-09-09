JCSD 509J Fall Meals Schedule

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger, for the duration of Comprehensive Distance Learning. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Kids do need to be present to get the meals.

Meals will be served 7:30-8:30am

at Madras High School by the gym entrance

at the Bridges Parking Lot

at the Warm Springs K8 by bus drop off.

Additional Drop sites are

Gateway from 7-7:30

97-Mart 8-8:15

Northwest Boise and NW Hickory from 7-7:15

Tops Trailer Park 7:30-7:45

Poplar Street just before 4 th street 7:55 -8:15

street 7:55 -8:15 7-7:30 at the Antelope Post Office

7-7:15 at the Catholic Church in Madras

Fairgrounds from 7:30-7:45

Metolius Elementary from 8-8:30

Charlies Pizza from 7-7:15

Oregon Beef on South Adams Drive from 7:30-7:45

Madras Ranchos at Bitterbrush and Pecos Drive from 8-8:15.

In Warm Springs Drop Locations are:

In Wolfe Point from 6:30-6:45

At the Tenino Apartments at Elk Loop and Kalama Lane from 6:50-7:05am

In Upper Dry Creek at the north end of Tommie Street from 7-7:15

At the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets from 7-7:15

In the Trailer Court at Little Oitz and Kuckup from 7:15-7:30

At Crestview and Sunnyside Drives in Sunnyside from 7:30-7:45

In Simnasho from 7:45-8am

By the Greeley Heights Community Building from 7:45-8

At Poosh and West Hills Drive in West Hills from 8:05-8:30

By the Sidwalter Fire Hall from 8:30-8:45

And at the Seekseequa fire hall from 8:30-8:45

Here is the link to download the MEALS SCHEDULE