KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 21, 2020

Tribal employees are back at work however offices remain closed to walk in traffic. If you have business to conduct you should call for an appointment. Check today’s calendar at our website for a LIST of programs, staff and contact information so you know where you can call.

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger, for the duration of Comprehensive Distance Learning. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Kids do need to be present to get the meals. Meals will be served 7:30-8:30am at Madras High School by the gym entrance, at the Bridges Parking Lot and at the Warm Springs K8 by bus drop off.

Additional Drop sites are in Gateway from 7-7:30 and at 97-Mart 8-8:15. Also at Northwest Boise and NW Hickory from 7-7:15, at Tops Trailer Park 7:30-7:45 and at Poplar Street just before 4th street 7:55 -8:15. Meals will be available from 7-7:30 at the Antelope Post Office, from 7-7:15 at the Catholic Church in Madras, at the Fairgrounds from 7:30-7:45 and at Metolius Elementary from 8-8:30. Additional drop sites are Charlies Pizza from 7-7:15, Oregon Beef on South Adams Drive from 7:30-7:45 and at Madras Ranchos at Bitterbrush and Pecos Drive from 8-8:15.

In Warm Springs Drop Locations are:

In Wolfe Point from 6:30-6:45

At the Tenino Apartments at Elk Loop and Kalama Lane from 6:50-7:05am

In Upper Dry Creek at the north end of Tommie Street from 7-7:15

At the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets from 7-7:15

In the Trailer Court at Little Oitz and Kuckup from 7:15-7:30

At Crestview and Sunnyside Drives in Sunnyside from 7:30-7:45

In Simnasho from 7:45-8am

By the Greeley Heights Community Building from 7:45-8

At Poosh and West Hills Drive in West Hills from 8:05-8:30

By the Sidwalter Fire Hall from 8:30-8:45

And at the Seekseequa fire hall from 8:30-8:45

Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy Families – If you are in need of help with your student’s tech for distance learning – there is someone in the community room from 7:30am to 7:30pm today and all next week. You can call the school with questions too – 541-553-1128.

Warm Springs Senior Lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery.

A Columbia River Tribal Commercial Gillnet Fishery for all of Zone 6 has been approved for today thru this Friday. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line fishery regulations remain unchanged. For updated information – call the fishing hotline at 541-553-2000

All wood cutting activities are suspended due to a total shutdown of the forest due to level 4 Industrial Fire precaution levels on the Warm Springs Reservation. No new wood cutting permits will be issued at this time. The issuing of bough permits is also postponed until fire danger levels improve.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is looking for volunteer members of their board. There is a meeting this evening at 6pm at the Old Elementary School Gym Building. If you have question or for more information contact League President Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

To vote in the November 3rd General Election in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by October 13th. To register you can visit KWSO dot org and click on the voter registration link (https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/register.do?lang=eng&source=SOS)

There is a national Day of Repentance Saturday September 26th. Locally there is an event at Sahalee Pavilion in Madras at 6pm. Please wear a face covering and keep socially distanced. Bring your own chairs or blankets.

