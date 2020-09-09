Event Flyers

Fall Term 2020 COCC – GED online classes

COCC GED classes for fall term will begin September 14th with student registration.  Due to Covid-19 classes will be offered through a combination of remote and online instruction.

Essentials of Math class will be Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.  You can register between September 14-22 by contacting instructor Cindy Viles at cviles@cocc.edu.

Essential Communication will be Monday and Wednesday afternoons. You can register between September 14-22 by contacting instructor Stephina Brewer at sbrewer3@cocc.edu.

The registration cost is $30 for each class.  Warm Springs Students may be eligible for funding assistance.  You can ask the instructor for more details.

You can view or download the full flyer HERE

