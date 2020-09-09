KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 10, 2020

Tribal Government Employees are phasing back into working however to prevent the spread of Covid-19 there remains limited access to most offices. To conduct business, please make contact to set up and appointment. Check out today’s community calendar for a list of names, numbers and emails for program contact people CLICK HERE

Please take all precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other illnesses.

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

and practice social distancing

If you have a child who is 5 years old and you haven’t yet registered them for Kindergarten at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy yet – please visit the school office to get them signed up. Office hours are 8am – 4pm.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs will be open only for “after school” hours at this time. If you have questions or need more information please contact June Smith. The club phone number is 541-553-2323 or email June at j smith at B G C S C dot ORG.

Warm Springs Housing has excess doors that they are making available to community members. The doors are organized in size order and are available to the public through tomorrow at the Community Action Team on campus – leaned up on their storage unit. First come, first serve. No assistance is available.

Tribal Employees need to log into their insurance account to do the Employer Paid Life Insurance Beneficiary Form. If you do not want any of the Supplemental Insurances then o the Waiver and sign so that you Beneficiary form will be on record. Check your email for a link to a presentation that was done for employees. The Beneficiary form is due by tomorrow, September 11th. If you have questions, contact the Tribes’ HR office.

COCC GED classes for fall term will begin September 14th with student registration. Due to Covid-19 classes will be offered through a combination of remote and online instruction. Essentials of Math class will be Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and Essential Communication will be Monday and Wednesday afternoons. For more information CLICK HERE

A Virtual Diabetes 101 class for people with diabetes and family members will be held on Wednesdays in October. To sign up for this online class – call 541-553-2351.

On Friday September 18th a sign will be placed on Highway 26 in Madras designating the highway for Missing in Action and Prisoners of War. Signage will be placed along the highway across the entire state. Oregon is first in the Nation to recognize MIA’s and POW’s in this way. There will be a presentation on the 18th at 10am at City Hall prior to the sign installation.

There are 2020 Census fun run – walks being hosted by the Papalaxsimisha and The Traditional Foods & Exercise program on Wednesday September 16th in Warm Springs, Thursday the 17th in Seekseequa and Friday the 18th at Simnasho. There will be a 1 mile walk/run and a 5K walk/run. Register online at https://forms.gle/rj6xyUqAUkucbaZa9.

Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd. The deadline to register to vote in that election is October 13th. Register to VOTE in Oregon HERE

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org