KWSO News Covid-19 update for 9/4/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
04
Sep

The was 1 additional case of Covid-19 reported for Warm Springs end of the day yesterday (Thursday, September 3, 2020).

The Covid-19 Community Update report today (Friday, September 4, 2020) reports

  •  311 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19
    • 268 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
    • 43 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
  • 17 # of Active Cases
  • 35 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
  • 2867 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 34 people have been hospitalized
  • 33 have been discharged from the hospital
  • There have been 7 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

Have a safe Labor Day Holiday weekend!

