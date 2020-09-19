KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 20, 2020

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you may have been exposed with a positive case you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Remember:

If you have Covid-19, you should isolate, whether or not you have symptoms.

If you might have been exposed to COVID-19, you should stay home.

A Virtual Diabetes 101 class for people with diabetes and family members will be held on Wednesdays in October. To sign up for this online class – call 541-553-2351.

To register for COCC GED classes for this fall term you need to register by Tuesday. Due to Covid-19 classes will be offered through a combination of remote and online instruction. Essentials of Math class will be Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and Essential Communication will be Monday and Wednesday afternoons. HERE is more information on registering. Warm Springs students should check on their eligibility for the Future Ready grant to assist with costs. email Deanna Fender at D Fender at C O I C dot org (dfender@coic.org) to learn more.

The Warm Spring K-8 Academy’s 21st Century Community Learning Center is reopening virtually on Monday, October 12th and they are looking for partners as volunteers with expertise you can share, by hosting a presentation for students, by donating materials for enrichment classes, providing incentives or engaging teaching staff in training. To learn more contact Sarah Wilson for more information at swilson@509j.net

Warm Springs Nation Little League is looking for volunteer members of their board. If you have question or for more information contact League President Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856. There is a meeting set for tomorrow at 6pm at the Old Elementary School Gym Building.

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources is seeking input on the Integrated Resource Management Plan that is under review. You can find a link at KWSO dot ORG – just click on I R M P.

